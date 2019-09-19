DaBaby Opens Up On New Record "Intro"

There have been several superstars established this year in the music industry. Lil Nas X stands in front of everybody else and although we're still hoping he can prove some further longevity, other rappers are in the midst of proving they'll be around for a very, very long time. DaBaby is one of those artists that you just know will be impacting the streets for a minute. It took him a while to officially blow up but once "Suge" caught fire, people officially took notice of the 27-year-old. The North Carolina native announced that his upcoming album Kirk will be released before the end of the year and finally, we have the debut single from it.

At this point, DaBaby barely even needs to promote his music. This song just dropped online and people instantly went crazy, peeping it quickly to see what the hype was about. For those that like to critique Baby for keeping a similar flow all the time, you'll be interested in hearing "Intro." While his flow is not significantly different from anything on Baby On Baby, he employs much more of an introspective writing technique here, detailing his family life and speaking about his loved ones.

DaBaby gets deep here. Stay tuned for his forthcoming body of work and let us know what you think of this one.

Quotable Lyrics:

Thinking 'bout my grandmama and shit

I got the number one record, they acknowledged the gent

They going crazy when they hear it, head-bobbing and shit

And I'm just somewhere fucked up thinking 'bout my father and shit