DaBaby Opens His Surprise "Baby On Baby 2" Album With "GO AGAIN - Intro"

Baby On Baby 2 landed on streamers earlier this weekend, surprising fans of DaBaby with 14 new tracks (and only one feature from Anthony Hamilton) just in time for fall.

While the 30-year-old opted to make controversial remarks about Megan Thee Stallion that have earned him plenty of attention on "BOOGEYMAN," for his album's opener, "GO AGAIN (Intro)" he relied more heavily on his braggadocious rhyming abilities to carry him through.

"Yeah, bitch, I'm still number one, what the f*ck n*ggas thought? / This bitch right here bulletproof," he begins. "I got a M in this bitch, it's a motherf*ckin' bar / I could still get you hit, I'm the boss."

Another noteworthy track from Baby is "SOCKS," which not only samples the 911 audio from his shooting incident that took place earlier this year but also was accompanied by a music video in which the rapper directs himself through an infidelity scandal.

Stream "GO AGAIN - Intro" on Spotify, Apple Music, or Soundcloud below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more music updates.

Quotable Lyrics:

I'm in the drive-thru, a Chick-fil-A breakfast in the Rolls Royce

Askin' for condoms, it's heavy

I just got mad at the n*gga (What the f*ck, man?)

'Cause he gave me grape and I asked him for strawberry jelly