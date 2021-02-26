DaBaby Officially Takes Over SpotemGottem's Viral "Beat Box"

While other rappers were giving their take on Coi Leray's infectious "No More Parties" single, DaBaby set the world ablaze last week with his voracious "Beat Box" freestyle. DaBaby's hungry performance completely stunned several Hip-Hop fans, including Lil Baby, who hilariously responded to the freestyle saying, "Who pissed you off?" Other reactions to the freestyle, however, were rooted in controversy, regarding DaBaby's left-field bar "N****, you a b****, JoJo Siwa (B****)."

Despite the controversy surrounding the Charlotte rapper's freestyle, rapper SpotemGottem didn't hesitate to incorporate DaBaby's verse into the second official reissue of his viral hit. "Beat Box" has been a gift that keeps giving for the rising Florida artist, who has experienced his first taste of mainstream success following the #junebugchallenge catapulting his April 2020 single. SpotemGottem's last project Final Destination housed "Beat Box 2", the first remix of the viral single that featured none other than the bubbling 1017 Records artist Pooh Shiesty.

How do you think DaBaby's input on "Beat Box 3" stacks up against the Pooh Shiesty-assisted "Beat Box 2?"

Quotable Lyrics

She told me she like how I'm dressin' and I ain't eatin' no salad (Uh-huh)

Stevie Wonder can see that I'm havin'

I told her, "Be patient," she waited

I gave her the dick, she walked out doin' the "'Beat Box' Challenge"