First off, if you're reading this, I hope you're weekend is off to a great start. Secondly, if you've been slacking on keeping up with some of the hottest tracks, you've found yourself in the right place. It's another week so we're back with another update with our Fire Emoji playlist. There's been a lot of great music that dropped this week including two tracks featuring Ty Dolla $ign. He makes claims two spots this week with his appearance on Murda Beatz' "DOORS UNLOCKED" alongside Polo G as well as Strick's "Yacht Club" ft. Young Thug.

We also have some bigger collaborations that fans have been waiting on. A$AP Ferg and Nicki Minaj's latest collaboration, "Move Ya Hips" came just in time for August. With a bit of assistance from MadeInTYO, Ferg and Nicki prove that they never miss when they link up. We also got that new heat from DaBaby who's readying a deluxe edition of Blame It On Baby dropping next week. He and Stunna 4 Vegas collide for "No Dribble." Plus, Juicy J's first single as an independent artist. This week, he teamed up with Wiz Khalifa for their latest collab, the aptly titled, "GAH DAMN HIGH."

Along with those singles, we have that new heat from NLE Choppa & Lil Baby, Don Toliver's highlight off of Road To Fast 9 soundtrack, as well as a few cuts off of Hit-Boy and Dom Kennedy's Also Known As.

