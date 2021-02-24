There are new rumors about DaBaby afloat, and no, it doesn't have to do with any romances or legal troubles. In recent months, there has been plenty of news about the Blame it on Baby rapper as we've reported on stories involving his short-lived romance with DaniLeigh, his wordplay with a Jojo Siwa lyric, and most recently, accusations that he assaulted the owner of a property he was renting. All the while, the North Carolina-bred rapper has been consistently releasing new music whether it be his own projects or collaborations with his fellow artists, and some believe he may be partnering with 50 Cent and Kenya Barris on their new television series.

The big announcement regarding Fif and Barris's The 50th Law Netflix series was recently shared, and of course, the Power mogul has been posting about it on his Instagram page. However, all it took was one word and a few emojis for DaBaby to steal the attention after he slid in 50 Cent's comments on his The 50th Law post.

"Studying," the rapper wrote along with eyeball emojis. The short, enigmatic remark caused a stir as people began to ask if DaBaby was studying for a role in the series, or just studying how Fif is making moves in Hollywood. We'll have to wait to learn what the answer is, but 50 Cent's projects are known for casting artists and musicians like Mary J. Blige, Method Man, Rotimi, and more.

Not everyone was enthusiastic about DaBaby taking his shot at the small screen and those detractors made their voices heard. Check out the post below and let us know if you can see the rapper starring in a series.