It was recently reported that a Kansas City woman named Tityana Coppage allegedly tracked down her brother's killer and murdering him, an act of revenge that landed her a second-degree murder charge. Apparently, she even texted her late brother's cell phone, sharing the news that she had avenged his death. Upon being arrested, Coppage claimed that the shooting was an act of self-defense. For now, she remains in holding at the Jackson County jail, currently held on a $200K bond.

JC Olivera/Getty Images

Given the nature of the situation, many in the hip-hop community have praised Coppage's actions as being entirely justified. In fact, 42 Dugg, clearly impressed by the woman's initiative, took it upon himself to donate a sizable chunk of her bond. "I got 20 thousand if they can get her out on ten percent tell her people get with me," wrote Dugg, later confirming that her people had indeed reached out. In the wake of Dugg's charitable move, DaBaby took it upon himself to get involved, revealing his intention to match the Detroit rapper's offer.

"42 Dugg," he writes, responding by way of an Instagram story. "I match u a dub." While it's unclear as to whether or not Coppage will ultimately face leniency in the courtroom, it's certainly clear that the rap game stands behind her. At this point, don't be surprised to see an update in which her bond is met, especially if more and more rappers get behind the cause. Keep an eye out for further developments on this interesting case, one that has already garnered attention from DaBaby and 42 Dugg.