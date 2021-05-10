DaBaby put in the work Mother’s Day weekend to prove he is a committed parent, showing up to both of his daughter separate birthday parties. The Baby on Baby rapper was seen putting a "Kirk" necklace on one of his daughters. In another video, he could be seen singing happy birthday.

It has been rumored that DaniLeigh is pregnant with what would be DaBaby's third child, but she has yet to confirm it. The couple began dating in December 2020 but broke up a few months later.



Kevin Winter / Getty Images

DaBaby has proven his caringness as a father before. Earlier this year, he pulled an all-nighter in the studio recording a special song for his daughter on Valentine's Day.

"My baby woke up yesterday morning and walked in on me & @iamdjkid pulling a all nighter recording in the studio," he wrote on Instagram at the time. "She climbed on my lap in front of the mic & I made this song on da spot. @gemini.one1 caught me setting up her Valentine’s Day surprise at 5 am in between making these hits I got on the way.

"Daddy love you twin."

DaBaby's first daughter was born in 2017 and his second was born in 2020.