Back in the States, DaBaby has been finding himself in controversy after controversy recently. He's been embroiled in an argument with his former partner DaniLeigh, who he said was "stalking [his] baby mama" after she released the song "Dead to Me," which was about their relationship's demise. Additionally, the rapper has been in legal trouble. He's facing felony assault charges after just narrowly avoiding charges for a shooting which happened on his property.

It makes sense, then, that DaBaby would want to get far away from his troubles at home. The rapper is spending some time unwinding in Lagos, Nigeria, with Nigerian singer Davido. He posted a series of photos in the city to his Instagram with the caption, "@davido got me feeling like I'm home."





Videos have also emerged of the rapper's less-than-low-key time in the city. In one video, DaBaby grins as Davido drives him through Lagos streets in a baby blue Lamborghini. In another video, it seems like the luxury car is being escorted by a cavalcade of police cars.

Twitter is abuzz with news of DaBaby's trip, and it seems like Nigerian fans have been delighted by the rapper's visit, swarming him wherever he shows his face. It certainly appears like he's not being inconspicuous. In a video make the rounds on social media, DaBaby is filmed giving what looks like a hundred dollar bill to a local who sold him chips.

Take a look at some footage of DaBaby's Nigerian visit below. Hopefully he stays out of too much trouble during his stay.



