DaBaby Links Up With Tay Money On "Booty"

Aron A.
December 06, 2019 16:24
Booty
Tay Money Feat. DaBaby

Tay Money continues to get high-profile rap features for her records.


Tay Money might not be a name that everyone is entirely familiar with but she has been making noise and collaborating with some of your favorite artists. Today, she debuted her new single, "Booty" featuring DaBaby. Tay Money delivers a sexy record with tons of bounce and heavy bass that's only fitting for a verse from DaBaby. With her latest song to add to her recent string of bangers in the last few months, Tay Money could very well be setting herself up for a major 2020.

Tay Money initially made waves with "Trappers Delight" in 2018. In the past few months, she's released records with YNW Melly, Fredo Bangs, and also hopped on MadeinTYO's "Stop Calling" ft. Key Glock. 

Check out the song below and sound off with your thoughts int he comments.

Quotable Lyrics
Fuckin' up my lil' performance
These hoes is gettin' annoyin'
Freak hoes all in a line outside our bus
While we was tourin'

Tay Money
Tay Money DaBaby new track new song hurricane tay
