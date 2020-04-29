DaBaby Links Up With Reel Goats For "Can't Stop" Visuals

DaBaby continues to stay productive with another dose of visuals, this time dropping off "Can't Stop."

DaBaby might be one of the hardest working rappers in hip-hop today, coming through with new content at seemingly every turn. Weeks removed from dropping off his recent Blame It On Baby album, the North Carolina rapper has reunited with Reel Goats for some new visuals for "Can't Stop." The clip itself appears to have been shot amid the coronavirus pandemic, making subtle references to both quarantine antics and the increased police pressure to abide by social distancing guidelines.

In any case, DaBaby hasn't lost his sense of humor; his performance throughout "Can't Stop" speaks to his boundless character, one of the main reasons he has seen such rampant success of late. In this one, he bakes with his daughter, runs a lemonade stand with his little buddy, taunts a vengeful police officer, and goes for a scenic joy-ride. It's relatively straightforward as far as premises go, but with as much charisma as DaBaby has, even a little can go a long way. Check it out for yourself now, and sound off below.