DaBaby, Lil Baby, & Moneybagg Yo Came From The Bottom On "TOES"

DaBaby's KIRK slaps, but nothing on the album hits the way "TOES" does. Produced by Kenny Beats and Queen Sixites, "TOES" features a heavy bass that will cause your heart to palpitate. A slick whistle is the only instrument on the track outside of the bass and percussions, and it's so catchy that you'll find yourself whistling the melody long after the song ends.

Lil Baby and MoneyBagg Yo join DaBaby on "TOES," loaning their energy to the banger. Lil Baby swiftly takes control of the second verse while Moneybagg Yo takes closing duties. Although the chorus isn't super easy to memorize, it flows so smoothly that it encourages listeners to memorize the words. This may be DaBaby's next big hit.

Quotable Lyrics

Too raw, dope (Yeah)

You know I'm one of the G.O.A.T.'s

She let me put it in the back of her throat

Walk in the bank with a M in a tote (Yeah)

I'm tryna make a deposit

Let 'em try play with the money (Pow, pow)

Shawty gon' take off your noggin

