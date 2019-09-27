DaBaby Leans On Chance The Rapper, Gucci Mane, & YK Osiris To Deliver "GOSPEL"

It's been hours since DaBaby's KIRK has hit the streets and already it's a favorite among fans. The album, which dons the rapper's last name, not only features tracks where DaBaby boasts about his come up, but the record is rather thoughtful as the rapper shares his gains and losses. Within a year, DaBaby has become a leading force in the rap game and on KIRK he attempts to prove that he's able to repeat the successes of his debut hit album, Baby on Baby.

With an album that hosts features from chart-topping artists, there are plenty of noteworthy tracks to choose from. We'll certainly highlight many of them as the days roll on, but we're going to begin by sharing "GOSPEL" featuring Chance The Rapper, Gucci Mane, and YK Osiris. The hook for "GOSPEL" mentions the loss of DaBaby's father, tragic news that the rapper received earlier this year. The North Carolina-bred emcee uses the song as a venting space where he writes about the struggles that have arisen with his newly-acquired fame and financial status. Chance and Gucci rap about their battles, as well, on their own verses, while YK Osiris and DaBaby handle the hook. Check it out and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

When a n*gga go home, I don't answer my phone

Everybody want to leech, everybody want a loan

Everybody wanna talk, everybody wanna clique

I don't wanna be friends, get off my d*ck

I ain't had time to think, I ain't had time to breath

I've been prayin' to the Lord, I've been talkin' on my knees

I been thinkin' 'bout my pops, I been thinkin' about my opps