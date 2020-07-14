DaBaby, AKA Billboard Baby, has been making a serious push on the charts for the last several months but his appeal seems to have only gotten more powerful in recent weeks. Challenging some of the year's top songs, his hit record "ROCKSTAR" with Roddy Ricch is staying at the #1 position for the fifth week and two other tracks featuring the North Carolina star are also inching forward as some of the week's most popular pieces of music.

As "ROCKSTAR" enjoys its home at the pole position, the #3 song in the country also goes to DaBaby, by way of Jack Harlow.

Jack Harlow's "WHAT'S POPPIN" remix has been making major waves and a possible new remix from Justin Bieber will surely add another boost to its stats. As it stands, the song, which includes Baby, Tory Lanez, and Lil Wayne, moves down one spot to #3.

Making its debut on the chart this week was Pop Smoke's "For The Night," which features DaBaby and Lil Baby. The track landed at #6 this week, becoming the highest-ranking cut from Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon. As if the critical appeal of the album wasn't clear enough from that, the entire project charted on the Billboard Hot 100 this week.

With DaBaby dominating the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100, it might still be his year.