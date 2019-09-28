This week's edition of FIRE EMOJI is especially hot. DaBaby dropped of his new project, KIRK, which brings us "THERE HE GO" and "iPHONE." Kirk boasts plenty of heat but these two tracks go hard. On "THERE HE GO," DaBaby raps about life after fame and drops fire and hilarious bars like, "Now I'm somewhere in a meeting getting my ass kissed (No Homo)/By a white man 'cause his daughter fuck with my ad-libs/I done dropped dick in her friend, I'm like, 'My bad, sis.'" The beat change-up before the start and end of the second verse is brilliant as well. The Nicki Minaj assisted "iPHONE" is a melodic anthem about side pieces worthy of its spot on the playlist.

Kevin Gates dropped off a new project this week as well, and as hard as the whole album is, "RBS Intro" is particularly tough. Gates' quick-hitting bars like, "Controllin' shit, I'm scorin’ flippers, ain't nobody want look/Losin' focus, burnin' soda, tryna win off a cook/Thinkin' situated, if I could just get to a book/Go to Texas, grab a hook and put that bass in the hood," are sold with an intense delivery, characteristic of Gates' work. Check out the rest of the FIRE EMOJI playlist below.

