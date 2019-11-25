It looks like DaBaby just got himself another bag. According to reports, the Charlotte sensation has inked a huge publishing deal with Universal Music. From now on, UMPG will handle the administration for all of DaBaby's music around the world, including music released via his Charlotte-based record label South Coast Music Group.

"I feel great about my decision to join UMPG. I’m looking forward to working with their team and taking my vision to new heights," DaBaby said of his new deal.

“A talented artist and songwriter, DaBaby has garnered hundreds of millions of streams and amassed a huge global fanbase," said UMPG chairman and CEO Jody Gerson in a statement. "With support from myself, our A&R team and Interscope Records, UMPG’s Ari Gelaw [UMPG A&R manager] developed a close relationship with DaBaby and South Coast Music Group to build this exciting partnership. We are looking forward to many great years of success with DaBaby.”

At the moment, DaBaby is currently on the road for his “Kirk” tour, which is in support of his latest album. Look for new music & videos to be on the way.