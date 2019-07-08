One of the strongest albums to have released this year came from DaBaby. The North Carolina spitter made his grand introduction to the world with Baby On Baby, which put a lot of people onto his original style of rapping. He was considered one of the shoo-ins for this year's XXL Freshman list and, as expected, he was named to the class a few weeks ago. He joins Blueface, Megan Thee Stallion, Tierra Whack, and other rookies on this year's iteration and finally, the first freestyle session from the respected group has arrived.

DaBaby starts off the festivities with his freestyle today, spitting for just over a minute and coming through with some memorable bars. His approach is generally pretty braggadocious, telling his haters that he can't quite think of somebody who can flow exactly like him. He goes on to state that "hoes go crazy" when his song comes on, revelling over the success of "Suge." As the owner of one of the biggest rap songs in the country, Baby is on an upward trajectory. He spoke about his unique approach to music in his interview, speaking about how he's bringing the street sound back to hip-hop through his Charlotte upbringing.

Watch his interview above and peep the freestyle right below. Did he bring it?