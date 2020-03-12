DaBaby Hops On DaniLeigh's New Single "Levi High"

DaniLeigh has been building within the music industry, opening eyes and proving to the world that she belongs. She has been working closely with Charlotte stand-out DaBaby, even choreographing his music video for "BOP," and they've officially brought their bond to wax, dropping a new single together.

DaniLeigh returns tonight with a brand new track called "Levi High," featuring DaBaby. The record has all the makings of a modern pop hit. We've got Dani's inviting vocals, a verse from arguably the hottest rapper in the game, and enough flex-worthy lines to find permanent homes as Instagram captions.

Do you think DaniLeigh got it on this one? "Levi High" is officially out now in select international markets. It is expected to arrive globally at midnight.

Quotable Lyrics:

I'm still cool if I lose all my followers today

'Fore I knew about music, I found me a play

I told her to sneak my lil gun in the club

Flirt with the security, act like you bae