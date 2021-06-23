DaBaby has been running up the charts and delivering banger after banger non-stop over the past few years but the question is: what's next for him? He's a hustler with plans to expand the Billion Dollar Baby roster with budding talent. He's previously hinted at the possibilities of retirement to fully focus on propelling his record label to new heights.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

It seems that his latest career move is the launch of a brand new fashion line in partnership with boohooMAN. The rapper's new line comes with socks, t-shirts, and more that are limited to 100 pieces each. Fans will have to work quickly to score some of the clothes that the rapper will be launching with boohooMan on June 30th.

"DaBaby is one of the hottest rappers out there right now. His style and music align perfectly with who we are as a brand – this collab is going to be BIG!" Samir Kamani, CEO of boohooMAN said. "I’m excited for the world to see what we have in store and to welcome DaBaby to the family!”

This isn't the first time boohooMAN has worked with a rap act. In 2019, they teamed up with Quavo to launch a brand new collection with boohooMAN before teaming up with them again in April 2020 for their second launch.

Peep one of the pieces of DaBaby's line-up below.

[Via]