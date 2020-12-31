We've seen some very original and elaborate chains over the years on rappers, as they seemingly compete to see who has the most creative jewelry around their necks. Offset of the Migos stands out, regularly wearing his $250,000 trap house chain. Just the other day, Atlanta's rising star Mulatto showed off the jewelry that she'll be proudly rocking, playing off her nickname with a casino-inspired piece. While those two, and plenty of others, are breaking ahead as trendsetters in hip-hop's chain game, DaBaby is also up there, and he proved why by sharing a good look at one of his many pieces.

"Blood, Sweat, Tears, & Bullets," wrote DaBaby his Instagram Stories, describing what it took for him to become one of the most well-known artists in the world these past few years. He showed off his new chain acquisition, which is as extravagant as it gets. It's pretty obvious why he got this but Baby commissioned one of his favorite jewelers to make a baby piece for him from scratch, decking out the jolly little fellow with diamonds galore, a rose-thorn wrapped around his head, and gold details throughout. You can see him wearing the chain in the video below.

After the picture was reposted by The Shade Room, DaBaby may have reconsidered his decision to get this because, oh boy, people are not feeling the chain. "This looks demonic asf idc what y’all say," said one person. More likely though, he's laughing at everyone telling him they're not fans of the necklace since this probably cost him hundreds of thousands of dollars to buy.

Do you like his chain?