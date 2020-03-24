DaBaby may be a man of action, but that's not to say he isn't for the children; after all, he is prone to going baby, sometimes even baby on baby. During these desperate times of self-isolation and voluntary quarantine, one must find comfort in the simple pleasures of life. For DaBaby such pleasures include hosting a baking session, a cupcake extravaganza sure to lift the spirits of the young ones in his family.

Brad Barket/Getty Images

Taking to Instagram to stream the event, DaBaby introduced his sous-chefs as "Baby Kirk," "Neicy Red," and "Crazy Man." With the new Lil Uzi Vert album and Drake & Future's "Life Is Good" blasting in the background, Baby goes step by step in guiding the youngsters through the process. With their minds stimulated, the kids seem eager to be involved, prompting Baby to channel his dad energy and implore patience -- a futile task, given the volatile combination of children and sugar.

Yet somehow, he manages. Before long, the kids are stirring up a storm while DaBaby oversees the process proudly. "If they can't stop fighting put everybody to work! STIR! STIR! STIR!" he captions. Unfortunately, the clip leaves on a cliffhanger, leaving us without a glimpse of the finished project. Either way, it's a nice window into DaBaby as a family man, and it's wholesome to see him serving as a positive role model in an otherwise uncertain time. Be safe out there, and be sure to enjoy the little things.