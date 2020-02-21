Two things are most likely to happen when fans see an artist they admire in real life: they take pictures or record from afar, or they approach with enthusiasm and ask for a photo. Most of the time, the only thing the fan walks away with is a selfie and possibly an autograph, but DaBaby upped the stakes when he gave his admirers an extra bonus.



Arnold Turner / Stringer / Getty Images

On Thursday (February 20), DaBaby hopped on Instagram to share a video of himself with his fans. While he was out and about in the Midwest, the North Carolina rapper was repeatedly stopped and asked to pose for a photo. So, he thought it would be a good way to show love by giving away tickets.

"DaBaby decides to give every fan that ask for a picture free tickets to his show tonight in Wichita, Kansas," the text reads in the video before the clip shows the rapper on his phone personally putting names on the guestlist. "F*ck a picture, you & all your friends get free tickets to the show tonight," he wrote in the caption. Some people requested four or five spots, but DaBaby didn't have a problem with it.

It's not uncommon for DaBaby to give back to those who have supported his career. Last year, the rapper helped a homeless mother who was selling her knitted items in order to provide for herself and her son. Check out DaBaby's recent Instagram video below.