If you've been keeping up with DaBaby's social media accounts, you've seen that the North Carolina rapper's recent Atlanta appearances have been wild events. The KIRK star performed in front of a screaming crowd at Clark Atlanta University, and after the show, fans took to the street to catch another up-close-and-personal glimpse of the rapper. While in Hotlanta, DaBaby scheduled a meet-and-greet with his fans, and that's when he met a woman named Amanda whose situation tugged at his heartstrings.



Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

In a video he shared on his Instagram page, Amanda is a single mother of a young son. She lives in her car and when she heard DaBaby was coming to the ATL, she messaged him on Instagram and waited in line for three hours to meet him. When she was able to greet him face-to-face, she didn't ask for an autograph; she wanted to know if he would buy some of the hand-knit hats she was selling so that she could earn money to provide for her son.

"It took a lot for me to come here," she said as her voice cracked as if she's about to begin crying. When the rapper purchased the hats tears flowed unceasingly because he gave her $1,000. He offered to also take a photo with Amanda and her son, but the little boy wasn't about to give up watching his YouTube show on her phone. DaBaby took the photo anyway and told Amanda he would send it to her. At the end of the video, he tagged her Instagram name to told his fans to hit her up for handmade knit beanies to help her business. "GODs WORK. No recognition needed," the rapper wrote in the caption. Check out the touching video below.