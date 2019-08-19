Ever since DaBaby started blowing up recently, he has only been seen as incredibly cheerful (aside from when he got frustrated with Instagram for removing his content last week, I suppose). The latest instance of DaBaby spreading the joy and enjoying his new-found fame is him gifting a fan an autographed pair of Nike Air Max 97s at the airport.

DaBaby recorded and shared the exchange on his Instagram story. The fan must have approached DaBaby at the check-in line earlier and, upon reflection, DaBaby was probably so touched by the appreciation that he decided to return it to the young man. The fan's mother requested to take a picture of DaBaby with her two sons. After DaBaby flashed his wide, toothy grin in that photo, the mom appeared to be so enamored with his kindness that she wanted to get in on the action. "Oh my God, can I take a picture with you too, since I'm the old lady," she giddily asks and DaBaby, of course, politely obliges.

DaBaby was most recently featured on Quality Control: Control The Streets Vol. 2 that dropped last Friday. His contributions include "Baby" featuring Lil Baby, and "Pink Toes" with Gunna and Offset, which is said to be getting an added Lil Uzi Vert verse within the week.