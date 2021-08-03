DaBaby's fall from grace has been hard and swift. After telling fans who "didn't show up with HIV/AIDS or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that'll make you die in two to three weeks" and fans who "ain’t suck a n*gga d*ck in the parking lot" to put their cell phone lights in the air, DaBaby ultimately sealed his fate for the remainder of the first music festival season since 2019. His harmful, homophobic, and misinformed comments about HIV/AIDS and the LGBTQ+ community have led to him being dropped from several huge music festivals, including Lollapalooza, Governor's Ball, and Parklife Festival.

Although he originally attempted to take a stance against cancel culture with a lackluster apology, DaBaby doubled back on Monday and released a more serious response to the controversy that he brought upon himself. "Again, I apologize for my misinformed comments about HIV/AIDS and I know education on this is important. Love to all. God bless," he said at the conclusion of his most recent apology. However, it appears that his latest statement was a little too late because DaBaby has now also been dropped from his headlining slot at the Austin City Limits Music Festival.



Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

"DaBaby will no longer be performing at ACL Music Festival — lineup update coming soon," Austin City Limits Music Festival revealed in a statement made via social media.

At this time, it's not clear who will be replacing the "Giving What It's Supposed To Give" rapper as the second Sunday headliner at the Austin City Limits Music Festival, but several fans have so far been requesting for the festival to replace DaBaby with a prominent LGBTQ+ artist, offering suggestions like Tyler, the Creator and Lil Nas X. Other fans have requested Dua Lipa to replace her "Levitating" collaborator, but fans will have to stay tuned to see who ACL Festival officially decides on.

With another festival appearance canceled for DaBaby, what are your latest thoughts on the industry's response to the KIRK rapper's Rolling Loud comments?