DaBaby stopped by Mcdonald's to get a snack this past weekend, but he was surprised by a freestyling worker on his trip. When DaBaby got to the drive-thru window, the eager employee started dropping bars for the North Carolina rapper. The McDonald's employee happened to be up-and-coming rapper Mouf.

DaBaby shared the one-minute clip to his Instagram Story, where he racked up a ton of views. In fact, Mouf started with roughly 30k followers before the video hit the web. Now, he's sitting at roughly 65k, a massive boost all within a day. “Wanna Say Thank You To Dababy For This Chance To Be Able To Share My Messenges Wit The Worldâ¼ï¸ð," wrote Mouf on Instagram. "I’m The Messenger Of Unspoken Feelings, But To Keep It Short They Call Me Mouf. Thanks To All My New Followers For Joining This Journey To The Top Wit Me."

DaBaby had quite a year himself. The young rapper racked up four Grammy nominations for "ROCKSTAR" and "Bop." His album Blame It On Baby launched at number one on the Billboard 200, selling approximately 124,000 album-equivalent units in the first week. It's good to see DaBaby at a level of fame where he can simply post a video of an up-and-comer and help that rapper gain tens of thousands of followers instantly.