mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

DaBaby Gets Raunchy On The Pooh Shiesty-Assisted "Bonnet"

Alexander Cole
May 11, 2022 11:20
310 Views
32
2
Image via DaBabyImage via DaBaby
Image via DaBaby

Bonnet
DaBaby Feat. Pooh Shiesty

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
60% (5)
Rate
3 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
2 MAKE IT STOP

DaBaby is back with two new tracks, including "Bonnet" with Pooh Shiesty.


DaBaby has been a busy man as of late. He has been wrapped up in a few controversies, including new footage from the Walmart incident that took place back in 2018. He also shot a man on his property last month, however, he will not be facing charges due to the circumstances of the incident. Having said that, DaBaby is looking to get back at it in terms of music. Today, he dropped two new songs, including "Bonnet" which contains a feature from Pooh Shiesty.

As you can hear from the track below, "Bonnet" has some skeletal production that features tight claps and a synth in the back that sounds like a siren. Throughout the track, DaBaby offers up his usual flow all while delivering braggadocios and raunchy lyrics. The feature from Pooh Shiesty fits the song quite nicely, and these two have quite a bit of chemistry.

Let us know what you think of this new song, in the comments below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Bitch, there go baby them stuntin'
Hopping out, smelling good, pocket full of money
They hop off your dick when they got what they wanted
Tell me whatever, don't tell me you love me

DaBaby Pooh Shiesty new music new song bonnet
2 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS DaBaby Gets Raunchy On The Pooh Shiesty-Assisted "Bonnet"
32
2
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject