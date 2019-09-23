Very soon, we'll be listening to DaBaby's next studio album Kirk, which he announced this summer. Not much is known about the project yet, except for the fact that it will serve as a tribute to Baby's father, who he lost. The first single was released last week when "Intro" made its way online and, much like with all other songs the North Carolina spitter has released, the fans were vibing hard to it. The street rapper gets much more introspective than we've become used to, switching up his content and showing people a different side of his usually-playful delivery. It was enough to earn a co-sign from the greatest basketball player in the world, LeBron James, who posted a video of himself rocking to the new joint on social media.

Re-uploading a video of Bron bobbing his head to the track, DaBaby said that he's sure his father is looking down on him with a big smile. "My pops smiling at this one fasho," wrote the "Suge" rapper.

DaBaby has been experiencing one of the quickest career growths out of anybody in the music industry this year. People have taken notice of his strong work ethic and humorous persona, leading to a much busier schedule for the budding superstar. Are you looking forward to some more new music from Baby?