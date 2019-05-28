At this point, Funkmaster Flex's love for bars is well documented, to the point where the man has become synonymous with bringing one's lyrical A-game to the booth. To some, such a process is a dying art; why tune radio knobs when scrolling through the Gram is such a simple process. Yet in hip-hop, tradition is important, and it bodes well for any newer artist to remember that during a press run. Luckily, DaBaby is an old soul in that regard, understanding that impressing the likes of Funk Flex does have its benefits, particular should he be seeking validation from an occasionally selective New York crowd.

Image via HNHH

"Told my daughter daddy rich we don't need shit, we goin' crazy," he raps, stepping up to Flex's implicit challenge. "I think daddy need a straitjacket, count a hundred thousand on the floor and started breakdancing, you know I'm poppin' shit n***a." He continues, riding the beat with some bars more structured than a freeform session; given that there's a legitimate chorus, it's likely this one derives from an unreleased track. Should that be the case, we look forward to hearing it.

Given that DaBabyhas been involved in a few altercations of late, it's reassuring to see him back on the grind, solidifying his spot as one of the game's most exciting emerging voices. Be sure to read our own interview with him right here, and sound off below - did Baby do Funk Flex proud?