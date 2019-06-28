DaBaby's one of the hottest rappers in the game but if there's one thing to know about him is that he doesn't play. Last year, before the success of "Suge" and the release of Goin Baby, the rapper was involved in a shooting at a North Carolina Walmart that left one man dead. Baby's consistently said that the man got shot out of self-defense and it appears as though the court agrees with him.



According to TMZ, DaBaby was hit with one-year probation for his involvement in the fatal shooting. The Mecklenburg County District Attorney's Office convicted the rapper for carrying a concealed gun which is considered a misdemeanor. He was hit with a year probation as well as 30 days in prison but thankfully, the sentence has been suspended. The rapper will likely be able to dodge going to jail entirely, given that he stays out of trouble in the next year.

Baby was arrested last year in connection to the shooting. While he was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, he wasn't charged with killing the individual. He previously explained his side of the story, saying that he was in Walmart with his baby mama and his daughter an altercation broke out which resulted in the shooting. Baby's insisted that he was threatened and was only trying to protect himself and his children.