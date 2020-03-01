DaBaby is officially grill-less, as the rapper showed off his pearly whites alongside his buddies Blac Youngsta and Moneybagg Yo, the latter of which recently got his diamond fronts removed as well. DaBaby can almost always be seen smiling. The rapper's wide grin has become a signature part of his silhouette, but now when Baby flashes a smile, it'll look totally different. DaBaby shared a clip of himself surrounded by his friends Moneybagg Yo and Blac Youngsta, beaming from ear-to-ear to show off his recent dental work. "Pearly white sh*t," DaBaby can be heard saying in the clip, before pointing out the obvious: "I took the grill out."

"All smiles," Moneybagg declares in the clip. He, himself, recently debuted a brand new smile, after taking a trip to Colombia to visit Dr. Mario Montoya. Specifying that he did not opt for "the big cheap teeth," Moneybagg's shiny white veneers are practically perfect.

DaBaby later shared another clip of himself, Moneybagg, and Youngsta joined by Yo Gotti and Stunna 4 Vegas. "Whole lotta rich ass country n*ggas in the building," Baby says of the group.

While Moneybagg, Youngsta, and Yo Gotti all reside from Memphis, Tennessee, Baby and Stunna are both North Carolina natives, the former from Charlotte and the latter from Salisbury. Baby will be returning to his hometown later this month to assist Diddy and the rest of the Combs Cartel on the judging panel for the Making The Band reboot auditions in Charlotte, and there's no doubt he'll be flaunting his brand new smile the whole time.