DaBaby can be described as a lot of things, but "shy" isn't one of them. The North Carolina native has had no problems with displaying his love for the ladies. Whether he's staring them down seductively or attempting to get physical, he's been known to put on the charm with no hesitation. Another way that he goes after what he wants is through social media-- he can't stay out of one woman's comment section.

The flirtatious relationship between him and singer, Lizzo, has existed for years. Back in 2019, nude pictures of DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, leaked online and Lizzo could not contain herself. Without thinking twice, she slid in his comments with "Hey big head.. [eyes emoji]."