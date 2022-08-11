This isn't the first time he's shot his shot at the songstress.
DaBaby can be described as a lot of things, but "shy" isn't one of them. The North Carolina native has had no problems with displaying his love for the ladies. Whether he's staring them down seductively or attempting to get physical, he's been known to put on the charm with no hesitation. Another way that he goes after what he wants is through social media-- he can't stay out of one woman's comment section.
The flirtatious relationship between him and singer, Lizzo, has existed for years. Back in 2019, nude pictures of DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, leaked online and Lizzo could not contain herself. Without thinking twice, she slid in his comments with "Hey big head.. [eyes emoji]."
After this, the "Suge" artist became a regular in Lizzo's comments. After all, the songstress is known for body positivity, posting countless images that show off her curves and luscious lady lumps. It usually doesn't take long for the rapper to see her pics and instantly drop flirty emojis or funny phrases like, "Lil Sexy."
Now, the duo is back again keeping social media entertained. Yesterday (August 10), the "About Damn Time" singer posted a cheeky photo of her bending over in ocean water. This quickly resulted in the 30-year-old commenting two emojis that indicated that he wanted to smack her on the behind.