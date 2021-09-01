DaBaby Flips WizKid's "Essence" On His New Freestyle

DaBaby has done what most others wouldn't in the face of cancellation -- release new music. The rapper's grind didn't stop following his comments at Rolling Loud that sparked controversy. He maintained that even if he is facing backlash, he won't start hiding like other celebrities.

This week, he kept the ball moving with his new freestyle over WizKid's "Essence" ft. Tems. The rapper takes on the breezy afrobeats-tinged production with rapid-fire flows, delivering sheer confidence in his abilities behind the mic.

The latest freestyle from DaBaby comes hours after he sat down with several HIV awareness organizations where he heard from people living with HIV. The rapper was said to be genuinely engaged in the conversation and offered a sincere apology for his comments last month.

Check out his new freestyle below.

Quotable Lyrics

I don't need your flowers, n***a, I grew my own

I own a 9 acre estate, and a fuckin' mansion, n***a I'm cool at home

I don't want your bitch, n***a, I'm cool with mine

She got that surgeon trying turn into her a quarter, but I'm cool with dimes