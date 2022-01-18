DaBaby Finds Island Inspirations In "Couple Cubes Of Ice"

If there's one thing that can be said about DaBaby and his music, it's that his flow is uniquely his. Every track, whether it be an album cut or a worldwide hit, has the quintessential DaBaby flow to it. He has created a pocket that is noticable when imitated, and allows him to standout amongst a crowd. His voice is undeniable, cutting through instrumentation in a way that has notable command and presence. The flow on his new track "Couple Cubes Of Ice" carries that same charisma, over an island influenced canvas.

The last few months for DaBaby have been tumultuous to say the very least. After delivering what is arguably one of the strongest verses of his career on Kanye West's Donda album, he released the project Back On My Baby Jesus Sh!t AGAIN. The body of work didn't do nearly the numbers he was accustomed to receiving. Still fresh off backlash for some less than amicable comments, the decline in numbers and notoriety made sense as far as timing is concerned. He has also been consistently in headlines for his relationship troubles with DaniLeigh, making for a wild ride over such a short period of time. His most recent release before "Couple Cubes Of Ice," entitled "Sneaky Link Anthem," received some pretty harsh criticism due to the singing and topic of choice.

Contrary to that, though, "Couple Cubes Of Ice" seems like somewhat of a return to form. It's a very danceable track, hence the nicely choreographed video. DaBaby raps well throughout the song and displays some of the starpower that propelled him into the spotlight early on.

What do you think about DaBaby's newest track? Leave your thoughts below.

Quoatable Lyrics

I done let these n***as have they space and get they paper,

Now, I'mma drop my next sh*t, show these n***as who the greatest