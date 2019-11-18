North Carolina rapper DaBaby is having himself a year. The "Suge" star has benefitted strongly from the success of his two studio albums released this year, cementing himself as one of the top forces in hip-hop. Anything he does these days is sure to gain him attention, becoming a celebrity before our very eyes. At the top of 2019, Baby was still a silent shooter, working more prominently on the underground circuit but throughout recent months, he's hit a soft spot in the industry and will be here for a long time. During a recent video segment with Bootleg Kev and DJ Hed of Real 92.3 LA, two lucky festival attendees got the chance to meet DaBaby backstage but the hook-up ruffled some feathers within their own personal relationship.



Brad Barket/Getty Images

In a clip that's going viral across social media, a woman is asked if she would ever cheat on her boyfriend with a recording artist on the card for Camp Flog Gnaw. She responded that she would consider being unfaithful if DaBaby ever popped up in her direct messages. Then, she was offered the chance to hang with the rapper backstage under one condition: her boyfriend was not allowed to join them. To the surprise of everybody watching, she actually went along with it, ditching her man to meet DaBaby. The rest was history. You can tell homeboy is pissed and, to be honest, we wouldn't be surprised if they are no longer together.

Perhaps DaBaby should adopt the "Mr Steal Yo Girl" moniker?