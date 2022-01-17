Rapper DaBaby has been facing off against cancel culture for the last year following his disturbing homophobic remarks at Rolling Loud in Miami. As many of his fans have turned on him since his hateful rant against the LGBTQ+ community last year, the North Carolina-based rapper has been focusing on his music output, remaining consistent and dropping plenty of new content to allow people to get back into his work. Unfortunately for him, his latest release doesn't seem to be making the positive impact that he may have wished for.

The 30-year-old rapper is trending on Twitter on Monday morning (January 17) following the release of his new music video for "Sneaky Link Anthem." People can't seem to stop talking about the divisive artist, who did not leave a strong impression on thousands with his latest record.

"DaBaby 30 talm bout some 'Sneaky Link Anthem' i’m sick," tweeted one person after hearing the song. "Dababy has not dropped one good song since 2019," said somebody else, complaining about the rapper's catalog since he popped off.

Many have criticized DaBaby for having a similar flow in many of his songs but in the past, the rapper has not been concerned with those comments. He has tested out a few different sounds, including on his new collaboration with YoungBoy Never Broke Again, but his core audience remains fixated on the same flows that made him famous a few years ago.

Check out some of the most popular tweets under the DaBaby trend below.