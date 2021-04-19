Charlotte-based rapper DaBaby has pissed off a lot of people again-- this time because of a video he posted where he shames a flight attendant for their hairstyle.

The video, which was allegedly posted by DaBaby on Instagram Stories, shows him and a group of people he was traveling with. The rapper shames a nearby flight attendant, calling her out for her messy hair. "We ain't finna act like she ain't just jump outta bed," rudely wrote Baby as his caption. "We gone pay all that for the flight, you gone comb your hair," he said out loud while she was walking by. "That's the least you can do. Bottom line."

The unnecessary harassment has caught DaBaby some flack online with many calling out the rapper and telling him that there was no productive use in shaming the flight attendant. "She’s there to do her job, not be your eye candy," said one commenter. "This isn’t funny at all," added another. "She is a working woman, you don’t know her and to comment on a woman’s appearance. You don’t know what she had going on this morning."

The backlash seemingly didn't bother DaBaby in the slightest. The rapper went on to perform for a packed concert venue in Orlando, Florida alongside Toosii, Stunna 4 Vegas, Rich Dunk, KayyKilo, Wisdom, and more. He was also recently presented with a whopping twenty-seven new plaques over the weekend, so this backlash likely isn't bothering him too much.

See what people are saying below.



