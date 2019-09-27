DaBaby's anticipated Kirk album finally arrived at the stroke of midnight giving fans what they want with some stellar features by Nicki Minaj, Chance The Rapper, Gucci Mane, Migos and more. As expected, DaBaby's been on the road doing all kinds of press and after he recently revealed how honoured he felt to have collaborated with J. Cole before he closed the vault on features, Cole has come up in conversation again when the "Suge" rapper chopped it up with Ebro Darden for Beats 1.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

DaBaby used J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar as an example of two artists whose music may sometimes go over people's head when it comes to the subject matter. "When it comes to the music, the traits you got to have in order to make lit music, club music, to have the swag with it, to have the lingo, I got those traits just from my environment and how I came up. And I got the brains to be able to play around with words," DaBaby told Ebro of his abilities. The "Bop" rapper explained further how he hears "everything" J. Cole and Kendrick are saying on their songs from the first listen.

"I understand it. I can digest it," he added. "A lot of people can listen to shit like that and... it goes over their head," he added. "A lot of people just want to hear the beat. I can do both of them. Like [the song] 'Suge.' I'm just popping shit on shit."

Check out the full interview below and let us know what you think.