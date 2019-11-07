DaBaby is now known for his wild ass Instagram posts and shares to his grid that showcase his rich rapper lifestyle and every excursion he encounters on the way to his next gig or interview. Even his music videos show off his crazy ways and during his recent visit to Hot Ones, the "Intro" rapper explained the story behind a previous photo of him with "gang" star Becky who was supposedly a math teacher.



Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

"Becky was most definitely on that gang shit," DaBaby explained. "We was coming out of a restaurant and, I don't know, I think I was just taking pictures, period. I was standing, like, maybe on top of the car doing some ignorant shit taking pictures with my money out and I noticed the lady taking a picture of me and I said 'Nah, come take it with me' . . . Shout-out to Becky."

He added: "I think she's, like, a math teacher or some shit. Gotta be the coolest teacher in the world."

In other Dababy news, he's expecting his third child with his baby mother, MeMe, despite them both being single... "He is actually an amazing father," she said. "Not only to our daughter but to my son as well. He done been in his life for a very long time. He's an amazing father, I can give him that."