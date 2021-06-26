DaBaby Draws Inspiration From Hood Classics In "Red Light Green Light" Visual

The rapper gave a nod to some of our favorite 1990s movies.

It's obvious that DaBaby is paying homage to a few of our favorite hood classic films in his music video to "Red Light Green Light." The rapper shared his latest single on Friday (June 25), and hours later, he dropped off the accompanying music video. The cover art for the track showed DaBaby sporting a head full of S-Curl locks reminiscent of the 1990s, and the scene was all about those backyard cookouts with family and a few trouble-making friends.

Fans expect that DaBaby will be releasing a project sometime soon, especially considering "Red Light Green Light" came just a week after the rapper delivered his last single, "Ball If I Want To." The visual for "Red Light Green Light" arrived with a warning—sort of—before the video began.

"Everything done in this amazing ass video is intended to be used for entertainment purposes only," it reads. "The only influence we would like this video to have is to inspire others to reach new heights creatively. All guns used in this video are 100% props made out of woods or rubber. WARNING, there is no warning! Enjoy the video!"

Watch the visual for "Red Light Green Light" and let us know what you think.