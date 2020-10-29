Everyone is talking about the BET Hip-Hop Awards, which aired this week. Specifically, people are concerned about what they got wrong.

While the BET Hip-Hop Awards have always been fun to watch because of the cyphers, people have been criticizing the network because of some of the choices they made with the actual awards, including Artist Of The Year and Album Of The Year.

Becoming the first artist to release a double-platinum album this year, Lil Baby was the favorite to win in the Album Of The Year category but he ended up losing to Roddy Ricch and Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial, which seemingly upset him. In the Artist Of The Year category, he lost to Megan Thee Stallion, which sparked outrage across social media.

As for DaBaby, the Charlotte rapper went into the night with the most nominations out of anybody, scoring two nods in the Album Of The Year category alone. At the end of the night though, he found his hands empty, losing all twelve of his nominations. He has already addressed the off-night, stating that he's all good with the results, and now, he's further explaining why he doesn't really care too much.

"I made 4M$ today," wrote DaBaby on Instagram, sharing a dripped-out picture of himself wearing a Gucci sweatsuit, complete with a bucket hat, a gigantic chain, and rings on nearly every finger.

You can see why he's not too peeved about the loss.

Still though, do you think he deserved to take home any specific categories?