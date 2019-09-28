By now you should have given DaBaby's sophomore studio album KIRK a few spins. The North Carolina rapper released his anticipated record on Friday, a project that is already receiving rave reviews from fans and critics alike. DaBaby continued his KIRK press tour and stopped by L.A.'s Real 93.2 radio station for an appearance on The Cruz Show, and while speaking on his latest project, Post Malone's name came up during the interview.

Post recently dropped an album of his own with Hollywood's Bleeding, a record that went on to debut at the top of the charts. Figuring out Post's lane in rap has often been called into question, so DaBaby was asked to give his opinion on whether he believes Post Malone is a hip hop artist.

DaBaby shared that the first time he crossed paths with Post Malone was at South By Southwest in Austin, Texas. He said that Post and his friends were throwing water at him, but the two later collaborated and became friends. "Super talented dude, [he] makes great music," DaBaby said. "I feel like the genre of hip hop, it's stretched anyways. It's more than...it ain't no box that you can put hip hop in."

"It's the leading genre of music," the rapper added. "For people to not discover all areas of it, we wouldn't be doing it justice." Where do you stand on Post's inclusion in hip hop? Do you agree with DaBaby? Check out his clip below.