DaBaby has deleted his Instagram post in which he apologizes for his “hurtful and triggering” comments at Rolling Loud in Miami. His statements during the performance were considered by many to be homophobic and sexist.

The apology was uploaded on August 2nd, over a week after the initial comments.

“Social media moves so fast that people want to demolish you before you even have the opportunity to grow, educate and learn from your mistakes," he said in the now-deleted post. "As a man who has had to make his own way from very difficult circumstances, having people I know publicly working against me – knowing that what I needed was education on these topics and guidance – has been challenging.”



The since-deleted post was only one of several apology attempts from DaBaby after his first response only made matters worse. The Grammy Award-nominated rapper originally said that his "gay fans don't got fucking AIDS."

"Even my gay fans don't got fucking AIDS...they don't got AIDS," said the rapper. "My gay fans, they take care of theyself, they ain't going for that...they ain't no junkies. I said if you ain't sucking dick in the parking lot, put your cellphone light up. You know what my gay fans did? Put that motherfuckin light up."

Earlier this weekend, Kanye West appeared to have removed his track, "Nah Nah Nah," featuring DaBaby, from streaming services.

