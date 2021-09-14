DaBaby Dedicates Lil Wayne-Assisted "Lonely" Visual To Late Brother

At the conclusion of the video, DaBaby penned a message about why "Mental Health Awareness matters."

He hasn't been as vocal in recent weeks following his Rolling Loud backlash, but the controversy has only seemed to make DaBaby more focused. We all witnessed the rapper endure a heavy set of consequences for his remarks, and his immediate clap back to his critics did not help his cause as he attempted to apologize for the display. We've received a few singles amid the drama, including "Lonely," a track that received help from Lil Wayne, an artist that DaBaby dubbed "the greatest rapper alive."

DaBaby directed the visual where he portrays his version of the Joker. The murderous clown is seen getting arrested at the beginning of the music video and throughout, fans watch as he is incarcerated, undergoing mental evaluations. The introspective track shows the rapper revealing his struggles and at the conclusion of the clip, DaBaby dedicates the imagery to his late brother Glen Johnson. Last year, Johnson took his own life while on Instagram Live.

“Mental Health Awareness matters," DaBaby wrote. “100% of us either deal with or know someone who is dealing with issues revolving around mental health on a daily basis. Take a moment after watching this video and check on your loved ones.”

