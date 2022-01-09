In the last two weeks, YoungBoy Never Broke Again has released two songs, including Friday's (Jan. 7) "Emo Love" and last week's "Fish Scale" music video. As he dropped "Fish Scale," YoungBoy also announced that he would be dropping a mixtape in the next two weeks, starting on Jan. 5, which would explain the frequency at which he has been releasing singles.

It now appears that a song on the upcoming tape could include DaBaby as a feature. One of the major criticisms of DaBaby's superstar career has been that he has never switched up his flow singe his first hit single "Suge." However, in a new preview of his collaboration with NBA YoungBoy that he teased on Instagram yesterday, he introduced a new sound.

The song is apparently titled "Call The Fireman," and when DaBaby posted the video of the snippet to Twitter, he claimed that if fans commented "YB better" 10,000 times, he and YoungBoy would drop the song.

This new flow that he and YB employ on the unreleased track reminded many fans of the ad-lib heavy, high energy cadence of Playboi Carti's music. This sound Carti popularized has begun to inspire many in the industry, and some of the reactions to DaBaby's post seem to show fans discontent with DaBaby stealing this sound.

It is unclear when "Call The Fireman" will drop, and YB has not given an official release date, title, tracklist or cover art for his upcoming mixtape.

Do you think DaBaby and NBA YoungBoy are biting Playboi Carti's flow?