DaBaby Dances On A Plethora Of Expensive Cars For "Off Da Rip" Video

DaBaby comes through with yet another hilarious visual.

Ever since DaBaby burst onto his scene with his upbeat style of rap, he has impressed audiences with his wild visuals that capture the imagination of his audience. Whether you like his music and his flow or not, there is no denying just how impressive of a year DaBaby has had so far. Just a few weeks ago, he dropped his album Kirk and fans have been enjoying it thus far.

One of the standout tracks on the album is called "Off Da Rip" and today, he dropped the music video for it. As you can imagine, DaBaby is dancing and flexing throughout the video. In order to do this, he mostly dances on expensive white cars while showcasing his hilarious personality. The video itself is just as uptempo as the song and if you're a fan of DaBaby visuals, you won't be left disappointed.

Check out the video above and let us know what you think in the comments below.