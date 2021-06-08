It's always good to start your Monday off right and DaBaby has a few things to get off of his chest. Last week, DaBaby and his entourage were reportedly involved in an altercation that occurred in Miami. There was reportedly a shooting that occurred that left two people injured: one person was hit in the leg while another, who was reportedly paralyzed, was struck in the back.

We previously reported about DaBaby being questioned by authorities, however, he was later released. Yet, his Billion Dollar Baby Entertainment artist Wisdom Awute was arrested for allegedly shooting the person in the leg. Another man, Christopher Urena, was also taken into custody.



Brad Barket / Stringer / Getty Images

Despite this latest set of troubles that plague the rapper, DaBaby returned to Instagram to declare his status in the industry. "Best mf rapper," he wrote. "[And] I'm on ALLLAT sh*t these n*ggas LIE about. I'm him frfr." DaBaby didn't specify what led up to this announcement but had a few more things to say.

"If a n*gga ain't tryna work with the real thang he SCARED," DaBaby continued. "The best supposed to compete w/ the best These n*ggas just TALK like they like dat SHUUUUT UP." Who has been ducking and dodging DaBaby? Check out his post below and let us know who you think he may be referring to.



Instagram