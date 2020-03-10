It's never a good look to put hands on a fan, especially when it's a female on International Women's Day at that. However, DaBaby did just that and has since been facing public ridicule since the slapping altercation went down yesterday (March 8). Even though an apology came soon after, the superstar rapper has also been making slight jokes about the whole ordeal that might just be a little too soon.



Prince Williams/Wireimage

After reenacting the whole thing in a skit posted by comedian Michael Blackson just a few hours ago, DaBaby addressed the situation yet again in a joking manner while responding to someone on Instagram not too long ago. After posting the recap from his show in Grand Rapids, one of DaBaby's followers wrote in the comments, "Who else you gon hit?" This led him to respond by writing, "ima hit yo mama... From da back." Granted, we all can clearly see that he's being facetious and didn't mean it as a threat, but we still think the homie should just chill for a bit on making light of this whole situation being that he still doesn't even know if the female fan will be pressing charges.

Take a look at DaBaby's response to a fan in reaction to his recent slap altercation below, and let us known if you think he should take this a little more seriously by sounding off with your thoughts down in the comments: