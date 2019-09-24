As summer comes to a close, DaBaby asserts that he's not ready to give up his reign. At the end of August, just a few months after releasing his breakout record, Baby On Baby, DaBaby confirmed that he had a new album on the way, titled Kirk.A week later, he detailed that Kirk would be arriving as soon as in "three to four weeks" time. Today, we learn that DaBaby is a man of his word, as he confirms that the album will be dropping this Friday (September 27).

DaBaby first shared the news while on stage at a show at UCLA on Monday night. He initially misled the crowd by saying it was "dropping tomorrow," but then clarified that only the pre-order would be available Tuesday and the entire project on Friday. After much applause from his fans, he warned them, "Don't tell nobody." However, this morning he made this information public by posting Kirk's cover art, which appears to feature his father (who strongly resembles DaBaby) holding the rapper when he was just baby DaBaby.

In an interview with Charlie Sloth on Beats1, DaBaby teased that he's "got a song with all three members of the Migos" and "something with Chance The Rapper and somebody else on the song.” Last Friday, DaBaby provided us with Kirk's first single, "Intro". Based on how the song is performing on the charts, expect Kirk to catapult DaBaby further into stardom.

Kirk Tracklist

1. Intro

2. Off The Rip

3. Bop

4. Vibez

5. Pop Star (feat. Kevin Gates)

6. Gospel (feat. Chance the Rapper, Gucci Mane & YK Osiris)

7. iPhone (feat. Nicki Minaj)

8. Toes (feat. Lil Baby & Moneybagg Yo)

9. Really (feat. Stunna 4 Vegas)

10. Prolly Heard

11. Raw S**t (feat. Migos)

12. There He Go

13. XXL