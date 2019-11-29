It appears DaBaby and Lil Wayne have a collaboration on the way. In a recent interview with Power 104.5 The Beat, the Charlotte sensation revealed that he and Weezy have a “BIG” record already in the vault.

“I got a song with Lil Wayne. That was amazing so I'm good, but there’s a whole bunch of other people I want to work with,” DaBaby told Angela Yee about other features he may want to work it.

When asked how the collab came about, DaBaby says Weezy reached out to him. “Nah, they reached out. They sent me a record and its a big record too” he added. He then goes onto say Wayne was one of the most influential artists for him as a kid growing up. “That's the GOAT in my era, thats the goat. That's probably who I was most influenced by music wise growing up.”

Check out the excerpt below (swipe right for IG clip) and let us know your thoughts. You excited for a new Lil Wayne x DaBaby collab?

In other news, DaBaby just secured another bag last week when he inked a new publishing deal with Universal Music. We'll keep you posted with new music from him moving forward. Stay tuned.