The reported shooting that took place a DaBaby's residence remains a talking point as the day continues to unfold. Yesterday (April 13), the Troutman Police Department in North Carolina issued a press release where they stated an incident occurred at a residence where a person was injured during a shooting. While their report of the altercation was enigmatic, another on Facebook stated that it was an intruder that was shot and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

In the second report, DaBaby's address was included for the world to see. It isn't uncommon for the authorities or certain online outlets to detail that information, but due to the nature of the incident and knowing DaBaby's level of fame, the mention didn't sit well with the rapper's fans.



Paras Griffin / Stringer / Getty Images

Apparently, DaBaby wasn't fond of seeing his address reposted and reshared either because he reportedly took to his Instagram Story to put forth a complaint.

"Media telling n*ggas business be the main reason n*ggas get fye put on em [shrug emoji][blast emoji]," he wrote. DaBaby's North Carolina residence has been a hot topic for locals because it has been described as a "problematic" walled and fenced compound. In relation to yesterday's incident, reports have stated that DaBaby was home during the altercation, however, the alleged intruder has yet to be named.